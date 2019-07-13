CCTV schemes ready for signoff

Several CCTV schemes at a number of Tipperary villages now only require final signoff from An Garda Commissioner.

Director of Services Pat Slattery was responding to queries by Mid Tipp FF Councillor John Ryan about the readiness of such community policing projects in his area and others.

CCTV schemes in Fethard, Birdhill, Burgess and Clonmel are almost ready to go after GDPR issues over who would be the data controller have been resolved.

The local authority is the data controller and Director of Services Pat Slattery says where the data is stored in Garda stations now just require a final signoff