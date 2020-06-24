Caution still advised on dangers of spreading Covid-19

A Tipperary GP is urging people to get tested for Covid-19 as soon as they develop symptoms of the virus.

Dr Pat Harrold says we have done extremely well in preventing the spread of coronavirus in the county with just one confirmed case in the last 20 days.

However speaking on Tipp Today the Nenagh based physician said we need to be vigilant.

“Don’t give it a couple of days. Everybody knows what the symptoms are at this stage – the sniffles, the cold, burning at the back of the throat, the sense of smell going and the cough and especially the temperature.”

“You know if its 14 days clear in Tipperary that would mean it’s basically extinct in Tipperary – but I mean there are so many counties bordering Tipperary so we’ll still have to be vigilant, we still have to be careful and we still have to be sensible.”