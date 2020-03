Cattle outnumber people by more than 4 to 1 in Tipperary.

According to the Central Statistics Office there are in the region of 700,000 bovines in the Premier County.

This compares with a human population of just under 160,000 according to the 2016 census.

Figures obtained from the Department of Agriculture show Tipperary is home to around 170,000 dairy cows, while 500 bulls that are used for breeding purposes call the Premier home.