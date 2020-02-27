Cashel man who teaches in China unable to return due to coronavirus

A Cashel native teaching in China says he has no idea when he’ll be back to work in the country.

Cathal O’Leary is stranded in Tipperary due to flight restrictions to China after the outbreak of coronavirus, and schools are among the public services which remain closed during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases of coronavirus outside China has exceeded the number inside the country for the first time, and two further positive cases have appeared in England.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Mr O’Leary set the scene in the country.

Listen to a snippet here;