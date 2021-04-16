Cashel man honoured for contribution to the town

Mark Fitzell, the person responsible for the Many Faces of Cashel page on Facebook, has been chosen as Cashel Person of the Year for 2021.

Cashel Lions Club made the announcement at a virtual presentation of the award on Zoom with a proper presentation planned for when Covid restrictions are relaxed.

The award is in recognition of a person who has contributed significantly to the life of Cashel during 2020.

The Lions have been presenting the award since 1987.

Speaking to Tipp Today, Mark explained how the Many Faces of Cashel project began.

“It would have started with my interest in portrait photography – from being around the streets of Cashel with so many great characters. And maybe it’s a little bit of a disservice to call them characters – just wonderful people.”

“I just said they’d make wonderful subjects for photography and I started going around photographing them and I suppose from that I went back and started interviewing them as I thought it would be a great idea for a book.”