Cashel jobs announcement warmly welcomed

Locals and business owners in Cashel have been reacting to the news that 50 new jobs are set to come on stream in the town.

DMS Governance, a financial services company, are set to create employment opportunities in the town having recently acquired an Irish aviation services company there.

Highly-skilled financial service professionals and qualified accountants are being sought for the positions.

Local businessman Raymond Davern says he hopes it’ll keep skilled workers and draw more into the town…