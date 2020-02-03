Cashel housing development refused planning permission

Planning permission has been refused for a major housing development in Cashel.

Meanwhile proposals for six new dwellings in Nenagh have been given the green light.

The plans from Stillwater Investments Limited were for 44 new dwellings at Spafield in Cashel.

They included a mix of three and four bedroom houses in a mix of terraced and semi-detached homes on a 1.5 hectare site adjoining the Spafield Resource Centre, Cashel Rugby Club and the Spafield Crescent housing estate.

Twenty submissions were lodged with Tipperary County Council in relation to the planning application from individuals and local residents groups among others.

Tipperary County Council has refused the application.

Meanwhile permission has been granted for the construction of six two-storey dwellings in Nenagh.

Gerard and Pauline O’Gorman have been given approval for the development at Ballygraigue Court which will consist of a terrace of four three-bed houses and a semi-detached block of two three-bedroom units.