Cashel Housing Development Given the Green Light

An Bord Pleanála has given the go ahead for a 44 house development in Cashel after overturning the initial planning decision by Tipperary County Council.

The development includes 38 three-bed and six four-bed homes at Spafield.

Stillwater Investments Limited appealed the original Council decision which refused permission for the proposed development.

An Bord Pleanála has decided to grant permission however subject to 20 conditions.

The state planning board has ruled that the development “would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area and would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety.”

It goes on to say that “the proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”