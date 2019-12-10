Cashel to get half a million in funding as a tourist town

Cashel has been allocated half a million euro in funding as a destination town.

This is part of the 15.5 million Destination Towns initiative and the €500,000 in Cashel will go towards extending the Main Street Plaza.

Cashel Chamber President Michael Lynch told Tipp Today earlier that Cashel has always been a popular tourist town and this funding will help them to work on that as a focused initiative.

Independent TD Michael Lowry told Tipp FM News this funding will be really beneficial for the town of Cashel and its hinterlands.