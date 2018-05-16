Cashel fire service praised for quick thinking during fuel spill

The fire services in Cashel are being praised for their quick thinking – following a fuel spillage in the town on Monday night.

The incident occurred when a vehicle was being refueled at the site of the former textile factory on the Dundrum road.

The line was not shut off properly, leading to a discharge into a nearby drain.

However, the contaminant didn’t enter the public water system through the nearby treatment plant, like the situation in Mullinahone earlier this year.

Tipperary County Council Director of Services Sean Keating says it’s down to some quick thinking from the fire service…