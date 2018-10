Counting of votes in the Presidential Election continues in Thurles this afternoon however Michael D Higgins is likely to be returned.

Rough exit polls from the Tipperary boxes put him at 48 percent and Peter Casey at 35 with Sinn Fein the real loser as tallies show she has taken just 6 percent of the Premier’s vote.

However with no official tallies the real result wont be known until the count is complete here