Cases of norovirus in Limerick hospital

Visiting restrictions are now in place in University Hospital Limerick until further notice, while staff investigate an outbreak of norovirus on one ward.

There are currently four symptomatic patients on Ward 4A and visitors are not permitted on that ward until further notice, while general footfall around the hospital also needs to be reduced.

Until further notice, only one visitor per patient is allowed in the rest of the hospital and during visiting hours only.

Members of the public are reminded not to bring children on visits anywhere in the hospital.

Parents of children in Paediatrics and relatives of those in Critical Care are the only exceptions to this restriction.

All necessary infection prevention and control measures are being put in place to manage this outbreak.