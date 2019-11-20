Cars are lethal weapons – says grieving mother

A mother who lost her son in a horrific road traffic accident in 2009 spoke to students in Nenagh about the responsibility of a driver.

Speaking at the Road Safety Matters event in Nenagh to three hundred and twenty secondary school students from Newport and Nenagh, Christina Donnelly spoke honestly and powerfully about the loss of her son Brendan.

She spoke from the podium while standing beside a picture of her son, who was killed in a road traffic accident at the age of 24.

Christina told Tipp FM News the students were very receptive to her talk and she hopes it will make them consider the responsibility and power they will hold when they get behind the wheel of a car.