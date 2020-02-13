Cars and cash seized in major Garda operation in Tipperary & Cork

Six cars, as well as €22,500 in cash, have been seized after operations by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in Tipperary and Cork.

The searches took place at a mixture of houses, business premises and a hotel room at 21 locations in Cork, and one location in Tipperary.

The Criminal Assets Bureau, working with a range of Garda units, conducted the search this morning.

During the operation, €22,500 in cash was seized as well as six vehicles, two Louis Vuitton bags and a Rolex watch.

A small quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb was also discovered, while mobile phones, financial records and business records were also seized and funds were restrained in four different financial accounts.

Two men were arrested at the scene by local Gardai.

A Garda statement says that “the CAB investigation centres on an individual involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Cork City and County.”

124 personnel took part in this morning’s operation