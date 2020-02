Gardaí are investigating a number of break-ins to cars in West Tipperary.

The incidents occurred in the village of Hollyford yesterday morning between 9.30am and 11am.

A total of five vehicles were targeted including some parked near the Church.

Crime Prevention Officer in the Tipperary Division Sgt Tom O’Dwyer says they are particularly interested in locating a car seen in the Hollyford area.