Carrick water project gets underway

Works get underway today on the installation of 600 metres of new water mains in Carrick-on-Suir.

The project, expected to take a total of six weeks, will be undertaken at three locations – the Junction of Pill Road and Willow Vale, the Junction of Pill Road and Mount Saint Nicholas, and the Junction of New Street and the N24.

Irish Water say the works will enable the decommissioning of a problematic old main in the area, and result in a more secure and reliable supply for customers.

Some traffic management measures will be in place as part of the works.