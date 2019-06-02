Carrick on Suir to undergo major upgrade

Plans have gone on display in Carrick on Suir for the upgrade of a number of public areas in the town.

It comes following a public consultation on the project earlier this year.

The plans which can be viewed at the Civic Offices, New Street, Carrick on Suir will see the upgrading of the public realm of the streets.

Bollards, curbing and street lights are all set to be upgraded on Castle Street, New Street, Main Street, Brewery lane, Castle Lane and Castle View in the town.

It will also see the removal of some existing trees and replacement tree planting, as well as some resurfacing works.

The plans are available to view until the 21st of June.

Submissions or observations may be made in writing before the 8th of July, 2019.

The proposed works follow the completion of the 2.4 million euro renovation of the town hall.