Carrick-on-Suir St Patrick’s Day parade to go ahead

The Carrick-on-Suir St Patrick’s Day committee met last night and have confirmed, that as things stand, their parade will go ahead as normal.

They discussed the seriousness of coronavirus and acknowledged there were strong arguments for calling it off and for allowing it to go ahead.

In a statement to Tipp FM, they said; “We understand that some people may have reservations about the parade going ahead, but as a community based group, whose sole function is for the betterment of our town, we would not partake in any actions that would harm members of the public.”

They added that at the moment, they don’t see any major risk to having an outdoor parade, but say this may change.