Carrick-on-Suir community fight to keep their local hall

A local community is hoping to stop the sale of their parish hall.

A number of months ago a ‘For Sale’ sign appeared outside the CYMS hall in Carrick-on-Suir, which is owned by the diocese.

Since then a number of meetings have been held by concerned locals and the clubs who use the hall, including the boxing club there.

However, Councillor David Dunne says that after writing to the bishop, they were told that the parish needs funds so the sale has to go ahead.

He’s told Tipp Today that they just can’t accept that.