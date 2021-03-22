Carrick school closed due to Covid-19 outbreak

An outbreak of Covid-19 has forced the closure of a school in Carrick-on-Suir.

Parents of pupils at the Presentation Convent Primary School were informed this morning that classes would be suspended with immediate effect.

Public health specialists are to carry out a full risk assessment of the school, which caters for 300 students.

An update on classes is expected to be given to parents later this evening.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare has said it “does not comment on individual situations, in the interests of confidentiality for individuals concerned.”