Carrick on Suir is going to get a major revamp in the coming year.

The Tipperary town is among seven historic towns in Ireland that have been awarded 1 million euro of funding under the Historic Towns Initiative 2018.

The money will be used for upgrades to the facades of buildings on the west end of Main Street in Carrick.

Tony Musiol, Chairperson of Carrick’s Tourism and Economic Development Association, says there are many factors helping Carrick to get a significant makeover: