Carer of the Year to be honoured

The Tipperary Carer of the Year Awards will be held in the Town Hall in Clonmel this morning.

This year’s winner is Thomas McGrath who along with his wife cares for their 9 year old daughter Elsie who suffers from Autism.

Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy says the Award is a very important part of the work of Family Carers Ireland as it helps create awareness of the tremendous work that family carers do for their loved ones and mostly done with little or no recognition.

The Award will be presented by Rebecca Quirke who is a former winner of the Carer of the Year Award.