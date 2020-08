Local Gardaí have seized a car in Cashel for a range of road traffic offences.

Gardaí in the Cahir District stopped the vehicle this morning after it was flagged for having no tax.

It was subsequently discovered that the learner driver was driving unaccompanied with no valid insurance or NCT, as well as discovering two bald tyres on the car.

The car was then seized, and Gardaí say the driver is to make a court appearance.