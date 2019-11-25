Car chase and drugs seizure in Tipperary

Gardaí in Tipperary have arrested four men, late teens and early 20s, and seized approximately €1,100 of suspected cannabis herb following a managed pursuit in Clonmel, yesterday.

Shortly after midnight, Gardaí from the Clonmel District were carrying out an Operation Surround checkpoint on Davis Road when they attempted to stop a car.

The car driver drove off in the direction of Clonmel and was pursued by Gardaí who activated blue lights and sirens. The car was pursued for a short time until it drove into a cul de sac in the Rathkeevan area.

Gardaí arrested the four men and following a search of the car, Gardaí seized approximately €1,100 of suspected cannabis herb which will now be sent for analysis.

All four men was brought to Clonmel Garda Station and were later released. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.