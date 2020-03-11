CANCELLATIONS: Tipperary Student Enterprise Awards and Bloody Sunday commemorative event fall victim to coronavirus fears

More local events are falling victim to the coronavirus fears.

The Tipperary Student Enterprise Awards that were to take place on the LIT Campus tomorrow (Thursday) have been postponed.

All secondary schools in Tipperary are being contacted individually to inform them of what’s to happen over the next few days.

Meanwhile, a play that was to be staged as part of Tipperary’s Bloody Sunday centenary commemorations has also been cancelled.

An Dúshlán [Doo-lawn] was due to be performed on March 27th and 28th at the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel but organisers say in the interest of public health, it’s now being deferred.

They say arrangements are in place to refund tickets already purchased.