On-campus Covid-19 testing to be rolled out for UL students

Covid-19 testing is to be facilitated on the University of Limerick campus for student who wish to get checked before travelling home for Christmas.

The testing is being co-ordinated by Public Health Midwest, with students invited to register without needing to display virus symptoms.

UL President Professor Kerstin Mey says they’re very happy to be in a position to facilitate testing of their 16,500 students, starting early next week.

Students have been contacted with full details on how to register online.