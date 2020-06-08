Campsite operator says Tipperary ‘staycation’ demand is strong

There’s huge interest in holidaying at home according to Tipperary campsite operator.

The Parsons Green caravan park and open farm near Clogheen has been closed since mid-March due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Owner Kathleen Noonan says while they have a date for reopening, they still don’t know if they can have full capacity.

She says there’s a huge appetite for people wanting to escape the lockdown.

“People are ringing from all over the country – Northern Ireland, Dublin, Cork, Waterford, Limerick – and are anxious to get out and have a holiday. All along, we couldn’t tell them when they could come or how many could come.

“But now we have some guidance. The 29th of June, we can open up the caravan park. Still we don’t know how many can come in, but it’s looking a bit better now.”