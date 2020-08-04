The “Camelot” of Cahir on the market at €990,000

A Tipperary house with a remarkable history has come on the market.

“Altavilla” on the outskirts of Cahir is a six-bedroom Georgian house set on 22 acres.

It was built on the Cashel Road in 1790 by mill owner Charles Going.

It’s most recent residents were the Burke family who purchased the house in 1959.

Over the years it’s had some celebrity visitors including Oscar nominees and Grammy award winners Richard Harris and Richard Burton.

Local historian Joe Walsh says the house has been relatively unchanged in its 230 years.

“It would make a fabulous little country hotel, you know the fabric is so intact. Obviously whoever buys it is going to need money to maintain it.”

“But the walled-in gardens there, the rose garden, the stable block you know there’s so much potential up there. Then you’ve got the river – the fishing rights. It’s a magical place.

“Altavilla” is on the market with an asking price of €990,000.