In light of a number of recent accidents around South Tipperary, Deputy Mattie McGrath is calling for an immediate culling of the wild deer population.

The Tipperary TD told Tipp FM News something needs to be done before lives are lost.

He said the worst affected areas are near Skeheenarinky on the old N8 and also on the motorway and in Dundrum and Hollyford.

A number of people have spoken to Deputy McGrath about narrowly avoiding serious injury when a deer ran out in front of their vehicle.