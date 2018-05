There are calls for urgent action to address a crash prone junction in Thurles.

It follows several collisions at Bowe’s Corner on the outskirts of the town in the past few weeks – several within days of each other.

Locals and councillors are concerned that it’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriosuly injured.

The instillation of lights have been ruled out – as has a roundabout.

Cllr Jim Ryan explains the reasons the council’s engineers are slow to do anything with the junction..