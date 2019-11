A Thurles councillor is calling for urgent action to slow down traffic in Twomileborris before someone is killed.

Independent councillor Jim Ryan told Tipp FM News that parents and residents of the village fear someone will be seriously injured or killed, if something isn’t done about the speed near the school.

Councillor Ryan is calling on the council to assess the village and see what kind of measures can be put in place to make it safer, particularly for children.