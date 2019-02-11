Calls for Tipp Litter louts to face tough financial sanctions

There are calls for litter louts and illegal dumpers to feel real financial pain for the offence in North Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council are in the process of organising a countywide litter clean up initiative this for early March.

Some councilors in the Nenagh Municipal District, however, feel the focus needed to be on the offenders.

Several representatives pointed out that clean ups are regularly held in individual communities while Clr Michael O’Meara feels tough financial penalties is the answer