Calls for tighter legislation to protect Tipperary suppliers

At least 6 Tipperary companies have been left at risk of folding as a result of their contractor entering voluntary examinership.

Local suppliers for the development of Cappawhite B wind farm have been left high and dry after the subcontractor, Moriarty Civil Engineering Contractors, entered financial difficulties in January.

The suppliers were unsecured creditors who have now been left with a huge loss – despite the parent company – ABO Wind – reporting substantial profits in 2017.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill told Fran Curry on Tipp Today that small time suppliers are suffering: