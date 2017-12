A Tipperary councillor has highlighted the need for a ‘tight reign’ on companies requesting road opening licenses, after some substandard repairs were made in Clonmel.

A road opening licence is required if an individual or a contractor wishes to dig up a footpath, road or street for any reason.

A bond also has to be paid to the County Council which is retained for two years.

Councillor Michael Murphy says the local authority needs to be vigilant.