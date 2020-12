The Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District says he can’t understand why authorities are “turning a blind eye” to the housing potential of a large Nenagh site.

Independent rep Séamie Morris has been writing to the Land Development Agency, asking them to consider helping to develop public land at Stereame.

The Agency says that it’s currently focusing on developments at larger urban areas where demand is greater.

However, Séamie Morris says this explanation doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.