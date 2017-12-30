Calls to further Roscrea business park

Calls have been made for council officials to outline their plans for the business and innovation park in Roscrea.

Speaking at this month’s meeting of the Thurles/Templemore Municipal District, Cllr Michael Smith says that despite being advertised online for both foreign direct investment and indigenous inward investment – the 26-acre site hasn’t made much progress since it’s launch in June 2016.

However, officials say a more targetted and agressive advertising campaign will take place in 2018.

Cllr Michael Smith says the town needs something real and tangible to happen with the park now…