Calls for penalty points for motorists who throw litter

A major debate on litter dominated this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council.

There were mixed views on Independent Cllr Andy Moloney’s call for penalty points for motorists who throw rubbish from their cars.

The Independent representative says he is sick and tired of coming into meetings talking about fines while litter is destroying our countryside:

The issue was debated for more than an hour, with some arguing that penalty points were too severe a punishment, while others felt that fines simply aren’t deterring motorists.

Director of Environment Sean Keating says Councillor Moloney took a new approach to the issue

The motion was eventually passed by 14 votes to 7 and will now be forwarded to Minister Denis Naughton for consideration.

Councillor Moloney explains what spurred him to call for penalty points for motorists who litter.