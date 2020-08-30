Calls for Nenagh to erect murals dedicated to past Nenagh people

The streets of Nenagh could be festooned with murals and awnings as part of an ambitious new proposal.

Councillor Seamie Morris is calling on the Council to apply for new funding made available under the urban and village renewal scheme.

Councillor Morris said he would like to see murals painted around the town dedicated to famous Nenagh people as part of their Nenagh 800 festival.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Councillor Morris says it is a perfect opportunity to undergo this work:

“With the vision that I have, we could make the public realm in Nenagh much better. Because we’re in the process of planning the Nenagh 800 festival and we’ve extended it on until next year, I feel we are in the perfect place to have awnings and wall murals dedicated to famous Nenagh people of the past.

It’s something the government have sent out over a number of years looking for projects to be funded and I really think, like the Waterford walls project, that it would be a great attraction to bring people to the town.”