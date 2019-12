An Independent councillor has called for a Heritage Officer to carry out a site visit at Palace Graveyard in North Tipperary to make it safer.

Councillor Michael O’Meara raised the issue about the Rathcabbin graveyard, which he termed as the most Northerly graveyard before getting to Offaly, at this week’s Nenagh Municipal District meeting.

He told Tipp FM News the stones in the Abbey within the graveyard grounds are loose and falling and he fears a serious accident if something isn’t done.