Calls made for permanent Nenagh Castle lighting

There’s calls for Nenagh Castle to be permanently lit up.

Cathaoirleach of the Nenagh Municipal District, Seamie Morris, wants to see the 800-year old structure lit up as the symbol of Nenagh.

He is also calling for all public buildings in the town to be lit up over a weekend, to pay tribute to the lives lost a year on from the beginning of the pandemic.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Séamie believes lighting up Nenagh Castle would signify hope in the town:

“It’s something that I’ve been battling to do for quite a long time. The last year alone, it’s small things that make a difference to people’s lives. People are really suffering due to Covid-19 and the lockdowns.

“I would have thought that the lighting up of Nenagh Castle, being seen from many approaches into the town, could signify hope to people. That people could say that the castle is lit up, it has lasted 800 years and it’s still here, and that there’s hope for us all in the future.”