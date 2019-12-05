Calls to light up Nenagh Castle ahead of 800 celebrations

There are calls for funding to be sought to light up Nenagh Castle.

Independent representative Seamie Morris has called on Tipperary County Council to include the project in their grant application for urban renewal funding.

Councillor Morris is eager to light up Nenagh Castle ahead of the town’s 800 celebrations which will take place next year.

He is seeking a lighting arrangement similar to those displayed across The Rock of Cashel.

Seamie Morris told Tipp FM news it’s important the iconic landmark is showcased in all its glory during the 800 celebrations.