Calls have been made to make sites available for investment in Thurles.



Cllr Jim Ryan raised the issue at the recent meeting of the Thurles/Templemore municipal district.

He says more jobs are badly needed in the area, and to ensure this happens, sites must be made available to companies and multinationals.

Cllr Ryan asked if there are any ready-to-go sites available in Thurles, Roscrea or Templemore.