Calls For Improvement in Underage Development

Former Tipperary senior football manager Colm O’Flaherty says efforts need to be stepped up to redevelop underage talent in the county.

The Cahir native, who managed the senior side around the turn of the millennium, says this hard work will be required in order to build on Tipperary’s historic Munster senior title last year.

Tipperary’s minor footballers were comfortably beaten by Clare in the Munster championship last year, while the under 20s were knocked out by Limerick.

Colm O’Flaherty is hopeful that the right people are in charge to build on Tipp’s senior success: