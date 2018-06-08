Calls for hedge cutting on road junctions amid fears for safety

There are calls for Tipperary County Council to seek urgent remedial works at major road junctions in parts of North Tipperary due to excessive vegetation growth over the past two weeks.

Councillor John Carroll said the current situation is presenting major safety issues for all road users.

He has called on the Council to urgently address the issue and undertake verge trimming at all major junctions in the Nenagh area.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Councillor John Carroll, chairman of the Nenagh municipal District says he has says junctions in most areas need attention