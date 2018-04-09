Calls for emergency funding to deal with Tipp roads

Tipperary County Council is being urged to apply for emergency funding to help deal with damage to roads in rural areas.

Councillor Imelda Goldsboro claims there are over twenty roads in the Carrick on Suir district alone that are in dire need of attention.

She made the call following Tipp FM’s coverage of the deterioration of the Drangan to Rathkenny road, which has eroded so badly, that in one section, the ditch has collapsed completely, exposing a 20 foot drop to a river below.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Councillor Imelda Goldsboro says that the Council need to apply for emergency funding to help deal with the problem.

She says patch work is no longer acceptable