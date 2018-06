Calls have been made for convicted drug dealers to be evicted from Council housing in Tipperary.

Cllr John Hogan says a clear message must be sent from both the local authority and Gardaí that drugs won’t be tolerated.

Currently the council operate a complaints based system, with procedures in place to terminate a tenancy if necessary.

However, Cllr Hogan says this can be too lenient , and there must be a zero tolerance approach…