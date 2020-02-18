Calls for dredging of Suir to avoid flooding

With more flooding likely over the next few days, there are calls for the River Suir to be dredged.

Patrick Mahony lives in Thurles and speaking on Tipp Today, he says people along the river in the Thurles area are afraid of more flooding if action isn’t taken.

This ties in with calls from Toomevara farmer and IFA President Tim Cullinan for immediate action amid fears of homes being flooded.

Acres of land along the River Shannon are saturated after two storms in ten days.

More than 100 millimetres of rain has fallen in several locations in Ireland so far this month with more heavy rainfall predicted later this week.