Calls for council to tackle illegal dumping after mattresses and black bags dumped in Thurles

There are calls for the council to take action against illegal dumping in Thurles.

Over the weekend a massive amount of rubbish, including a mattress and more than 20 black bags, were dumped in Lisheen Terrace off of Mitchel Street.

Local activist, Tommy Barrett, says this is not the first time this has happened and it’s time something was done.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, he says it’s dreadful for residents there:

“I can tell you there’s vermin in there and if you saw it, you’d know why. Mattresses piled up outside, bags of rubbish up to the wall and the smell down there is absolutely scandalous.

“There’s no excuse. There’s lots of support out there – the likes of the Lion’s Club and St Vincent de Paul who would get rid of this rubbish and support less well-off people in any way that they can.”

Tommy also says the hot weather is adding to the smell from the dumped rubbish. He says it also can’t be put down to the pandemic and people not wanting to travel to get rid of it:

“People might say it’s something to do with COVID-19 – but this is ongoing for the last two years with this rubbish building up. Councillors have been contacted, the residents have told me, and it’s fallen on deaf ears.

“The council are responsible for illegal dumping. They’re mandated under law, under the Waste Management Act, to dispose of this rubbish and to stop it happening in the future.

“I don’t think it’s fair that the council can turn a blind eye and let people live in this dirt and filth. Decent, honest people who are paying their taxes and who have worked all their lives, and who now have to put up with this outside their back door.”