Calls have been made for a clean-up of the River Suir in Thurles.

A number of locals have raised concerns with councillors – the river surface is green with algae, and as river levels drop litter is also visible.

Cllr David Doran says that it portrayed a negative image of the town to Mayo supporters who attended last weekend’s game in Semple Stadium.

He says something must be done before the Munster Hurling final this weekend…