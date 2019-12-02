Calls for changes to how homeless in Tipperary are dealt with

A Carrick-on-Suir councillor has called for changes to be made to the way Tipperary Council deal with people who are homeless.

Speaking at a recent municipal district meeting, Sinn Féin Councillor David Dunne said it is not acceptable that a homeless person is turned away from the Carrick-on-Suir office and told to present themselves to Clonmel on the days of the homeless clinics.

He argued that people are coming into the council in a distressed state and being told to leave and attend another office is not a very empathetic way of dealing with the situation.

There are two homeless prevention officers, one in Nenagh and one in Clonmel and representatives from the housing section told Councillor Dunne their focus is very much on preventing homelessness.

Councillor Dunne told Tipp FM News the approach to someone who is homeless needs to change.